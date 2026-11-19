Repair crews worked around the clock to fix damaged water lines that left many residents and businesses without water or with low water pressure in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg Water attributed the problems to a power “blip” at the water plant that lasted less than a minute, causing a major surge of water that damaged two water distribution lines.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Apple becomes latest major company hit by service outages

Although no contamination has been confirmed in the system, residents have been under a boil water advisory as a precaution.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Spartanburg Water said repairs had been completed on the high service distribution line but said customers may continue to experience cloudy water as the line returns to normal pressure levels. “With time, the cloudiness will dissipate as the system returns to normal water service levels.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Apple becomes latest major company hit by service outages

“If you are covered by the advisory, please use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for a full one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth,” Jennifer Candler, a spokesperson for Spartanburg Water said during a press conference Wednesday. “We realize how disruptive this is. We realize this is not everyone’s choice to not have water,” she said, confirming that many experts are working around the clock to fix the issue.

The county’s Office of Emergency Services posted multiple water distribution locations on its Facebook page for residents who are looking for access to drinking water and refill stations and access to water for toilet flushing. The office also released this phone number for critical water needs: 864-595-5365.