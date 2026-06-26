UPS offers 'ship and dip' discount for tourists looking to bring ranch home

An American staple is becoming a fan favorite for many World Cup tourists, but they’re having trouble bringing it back to their home countries.

Ranch dressing is a product primarily found in the United States and Canada.

While it can occasionally be seen in international markets and at American-themed restaurants abroad, it’s largely considered a novelty for those living outside North America.

MORE WORLD CUP NEWS | The 2026 World Cup is officially the most attended ever, according to FIFA

Because this novelty has grown so popular among visitors during the tournament, the TSA is reminding travelers that if they buy the product and plan to take it back to their home country, they must place it in checked baggage.

If you’re visiting for a very large sporting event & you happen to discover RANCH while you’re here… pls pack it in your CHECKED BAG on the way home.



Thank you. — TSA (@TSA) June 18, 2026

Now, companies like UPS and Kraft are jumping on board.

UPS Store locations are offering 20% off packing to “ship, dip and enjoy ranch dressing.”

The offer ends Sept. 30, 2026, and is limited to one coupon per customer.

MORE TRAVEL NEWS | How to stay healthy while traveling this summer

Kraft is working on a TSA-compliant version of the dressing, announcing the plan just last week. The company says it will provide more information on its social media platforms soon.