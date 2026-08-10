A former Marine is near death in Russian custody, his family says

A former U.S. Marine being held in Russia is reportedly on the brink of death, according to his family and advocates.

32-year-old Robert Gilman was detained in Russia in 2022. Gilman’s representative tells Scripps News they’re concerned for his life after he’s been in in what they call a “dissociative stupor” for 50 days as a result of abuse in prison. They say Gilman was moved from a prison hospital to a civilian one — and is unable to interact, eat or drink. He’s currently being tube fed and has a high fever and blood pressure.

Gilman’s mother flew to Russia to see him but was denied entry by hospital officials.

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Gilman was sentenced first to 4.5 years in prison for allegedly kicking an officer and has had his sentence extended twice — first to more than 8 years and then again to 10 years.

His sister said in a statement “I am more afraid for my brother than I have been since this horrible nightmare started.”

Former FBI Assistant Director Kieran Ramsey is working on Gilman’s case.

"It's not hyperbolic to say this family is living hour by hour, wondering if they're ever gonna see Robert again," Ramsey said. "So there's a big opportunity right now for the Russian government. They can either do the right thing, this will cost them nothing from a geopolitical perspective, this is not a concession in any way, this is simply a life-saving medical evacuation for this former Marine."

The State Department says it is deeply concerned about Gilman’s health and has “raised his case repeatedly with the Russian government and has requested his release on humanitarian grounds.”

Gilman is not currently classified as wrongfully detained, which affects how negotiations with Russia proceed. There are currently eight Americans in Russian custody, only one of them considered wrongly detained.