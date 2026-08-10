Jackie, Big Bear's famous bald eagle matriarch, has died after weeks of intensive care

Jackie, Big Bear's famous bald eagle matriarch, has died after spending weeks in intensive care following a fight with rival eagles, according to Ojai Raptor Center.

"Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists," the center said. "She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit."

Thousands became fans of Jackie and her partner, Shadow, as they watched the bald eagle couple on a live camera pointed at their nest in Southern California, which is run by the nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley,

The bald eagle pair has had their fair share of tragedy, as many egg clutches have failed to hatch or their eaglets have died. Earlier this year, another successful pair of eaglets was born and are still in the nest today.

"We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her, and supported the people caring for her," Ojai Raptor Center said. "Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her."

Jackie was rescued a few weeks ago following an apparent "altercation" with two subadult eagles. Her condition has been described as mostly critical ever since the incident.

Meanwhile, Shadow and their offspring, Sandy and Luna, have kept guard of their nest.

"Shadow continues to care for, feed and protect Sandy and Luna. He has also been protecting the nest area from the other subadult eagles in the area. A couple days ago, Luna appeared to get in on the action, chasing an intruder away from the nest before he came to hang out with Shadow and Sandy!" the Friends of Big Bear Valley said on Facebook at the end of July.

Many asked the nonprofit what her mate Shadow will do without her.

Friends of Big Bear Valley said "due to the incredible bond Jackie and Shadow have, it would be unlikely for him to move on now and "he won’t likely be looking for a mate until his hormones kick in" later this year.