How to stay healthy while traveling this summer

As Americans head out for summer vacations, staying healthy while traveling should be just as much a priority as booking flights and packing suitcases.

From soaring temperatures to unexpected illnesses and injuries, travelers may encounter a variety of health challenges while away from home.

According to travel expert Tomeka Jones, a little preparation before departure can help travelers avoid common health issues and stay informed.

“The CDC Travel Health Notices can alert you to disease outbreaks and recommended vaccines, while the State Department Travel Advisories provide important safety and security updates,” Jones says.

Three important items travelers should pack to maintain their health include a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, and sanitizers, according to Emergency Physician Yvette McQueen.

“Hydration reduces the risk of jetlag, blood clots, and definitely helps reduce dehydration while you’re in the sun” McQueen says. “And, sunscreen care, SPF 30 and above, make sure you put it on your ears and behind your neck.”

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Properly packing your prescriptions and medical information are also important aspects of travel preparation, Jones says.

“Be sure to bring enough of your prescription medications to last your entire trip, keep them in your carry-on, not your checked bag,” Jones says. “It’s recommended to carry a list of your prescriptions and add details in a Medical APP on your smartphone."

Travelers should also be mindful of rising temperatures across many popular vacation destinations.

According to McQueen, recognizing the signs of heat-related illness can help prevent a minor issue from becoming a serious medical emergency.

“Symptoms such as dizziness, excessive sweating, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps, and fatigue can all be signs of heat exhaustion,” McQueen says. “If someone is experiencing these symptoms, move to a cool place, hydrate immediately, and add cold compresses.”

For travelers looking for more travel health advice, McQueen has a book called "Travel 911, A Health Guide for Adventurers."

For added peace of mind, Jones also recommends purchasing travel insurance before departure.

“Look for policies that include medical coverage, emergency evacuation, trip cancellations, and travel delays,” Jones says.

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