Judge reviewing whether DOJ over-redacted Epstein documents

A federal judge is reviewing whether the Justice Department properly redacted documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The Justice Department provided the judge with several unredacted versions of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein for a private review.

The judge will determine whether the department was justified in withholding portions of the records.

Federal officials said the redactions were made to protect the identities of victims and law enforcement personnel.

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The release was made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed by Congress in late 2025 and signed by President Donald Trump. It required the DOJ to release all of its investigative files related to Epstein within 30 days. Officials said it did not meet that deadline because of the number of documents it possessed.

The DOJ said some files were not being released, including those that depict violence. The department added that redactions were narrowly applied to protect victims and their families. Some pornographic images were also redacted, with officials saying the department treated all women depicted in such images as victims. The department said notable individuals and politicians were not redacted in any of the released files.

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The released materials include uncorroborated allegations involving President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, both of whom have previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Justice Department officials cautioned that some of the released material may contain false or misleading information, noting that the disclosure includes reports that were investigated and later cleared.

