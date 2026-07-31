Washington statues near Lincoln Memorial get gold makeover

The “Arts of War” and “Arts of Peace” statues in Washington are getting a makeover.

Photos showed the statues with a new gold coating.

The statues are located near the Lincoln Memorial, where the president has spent significant time and money revamping the area.

The National Park Service said other renovations will continue through the end of September.

RELATED STORY | Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drained again amid ongoing repairs

The “Arts of War” and “Arts of Peace” are massive bronze sculpture groups that frame the entrance to Arlington Memorial Bridge near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Designed by sculptor Leo Friedlander, the statues were commissioned as part of the broader memorial bridge project meant to symbolize the reunification of the North and South after the Civil War.

The bridge itself opened in 1932, but the statues were not installed until 1951 because of funding delays and World War II-era interruptions.

The “Arts of War” sculptures depict themes tied to military strength and sacrifice, including valor, duty and victory. Across the plaza, the “Arts of Peace” sculptures represent aspirations such as music, harvest and prosperity during peacetime.

RELATED STORY | Former Olympic canoeist pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool vandalism case

Together, the works were intended to balance the ideas of conflict and harmony while complementing the classical design of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding monuments.