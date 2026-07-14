Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool drained again amid ongoing repairs

More work is being performed on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. President Donald Trump says the landmark was drained Monday so repairs could be made.

He claims vandals are responsible for damaging the lining of the pool.

But the project has faced several setbacks, including major algae blooms, a chipping bottom and green-tinted water.

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At least three people were recently arrested and charged with destruction of property.

All pleaded not guilty.

Since April, the Trump administration has spent more than $14 million on the project. As was often the case before the renovation began, the pool is currently rife with green algae growth.

Federal contracting records show two firms were awarded no-bid contracts to complete the renovation, without going through the typical procurement process.

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Federal officials have said the speed was necessary to ensure work was completed before the July 4 holiday.