5 arrested after vandalism reported at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Five people have been arrested, accused of vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to a Trump administration official.

The pool, which recently underwent $15 million in renovations, has drawn criticism after algae started to consume the pool. The new blue coating at the bottom of the pool also appeared to begin peeling in some areas.

In addition to the five arrests, a senior administration official said five other people were issued federal citations and 14 police reports have been filed. That includes an incident Trump described in a Truth Social post, in which he alleged someone used a blade to slash a section of the pool.

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Trump also alleged that chemicals had been illegally placed in the water and that new grass around the pool had been damaged.

“Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!” Trump wrote.

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In a statement to Scripps News, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, which received the no-bid contract for the new Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool coating, said the areas in need of repair make up a “very small part” of the 7-acre project.

“These repairs can not be made until the pool is drained,” the company said. “As soon as its feasible for the Park, the pool will be drained and AIC will be back to make those needed repairs as part of the warranty.”