Deadline passes for Rep. Max Miller to exit race amid abuse allegations

Rep. Max Miller is staying in the race for reelection despite facing abuse allegations, setting up a potentially vulnerable race for Republicans in Ohio's 7th Congressional District.

The deadline for Miller to withdraw from the race was 4:30 p.m. Monday, meaning he will remain on the November ballot.

Miller represents a district that President Donald Trump won by about 10 percentage points in 2024. But a co/efficient poll from early August shows Miller trailing his Democratic challenger, Brian Poindexter, 47% to 33% among likely voters.

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A Democratic victory would represent a significant pickup for the party as it fights for control of the narrowly divided House.

Miller has faced allegations that he abused his ex-wife, their child and former girlfriends. He has denied all of the allegations.

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The controversy has also drawn criticism from within Miller's own party, including from his former father-in-law, Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who has previously said Miller should not remain in Congress.

On Monday, Moreno told Scripps News he had said all he was going to say about Miller. He declined to say whether he would urge voters in Ohio's 7th Congressional District to write in another candidate or leave that race blank on their ballots.