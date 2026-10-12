Trump considering firing Kimberly Guilfoyle after reports of misconduct, source says

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to dismiss Kimberly Guilfoyle from her position as US ambassador to Greece after a string of reports about misconduct, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Trump has been monitoring reports claiming Guilfoyle, who was engaged to Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. for four years, accepted lavish gifts as ambassador and sought money in exchange for providing access to administration figures before she was confirmed.

Lawyers for Guilfoyle have denied the allegations about seeking money and said reports about her travel were misleading, adding that she complied with federal gift and reporting requirements.

The reports have irked senior administration officials, particularly since they emerged when Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting Athens for a high-profile speech on Western democracy delivered from the Acropolis.

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Trump is expected to decide soon whether to fire Guilfoyle, the person said. The president offered no defense of Guilfoyle when questioned by CNN about the allegations Friday.

“I just heard about it. Too bad. I mean, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I just heard a little bit about it. I don’t know too much, but she was always very nice.”

Eric Deters, a former Trump donor, said Guilfoyle asked him in a text message to wire her $100,000 to pay off an American Express card in the days before her Senate confirmation. Deters ultimately did not wire Guilfoyle the money, saying he didn’t have the liquid assets at the time.

The messages were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Lawyers for the ambassador said in a statement provided to CNN that Deters owed Guilfoyle money for speeches and consulting work and called his statements false.

“When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption,” her lawyers wrote.

Guilfoyle also denied to administration officials last week that she sent the messages, the person familiar said.

Guilfoyle has remained close to the Trump family. After her breakup with Donald Trump Jr., she received the plum assignment in Greece.

Allies of the president and his son told CNN they felt the episode is embarrassing, though it’s not clear whether there will be consequences for Guilfoyle. Trump has repeatedly made clear he is not happy when allies profit off of their relationship with him.

Vice President JD Vance on Friday withheld judgment on whether there should be consequences for Guilfoyle, saying he refused to “try people in the court of public opinion.”

But the vice president said, in general, he was uncomfortable with access-for-pay schemes. “Of course I don’t like anybody selling access to another government official, certainly a high-level government official,” he said.

“Let’s see what the truth is. And obviously, if there was something bad that happened, then people have to suffer consequences for it,” he said.

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