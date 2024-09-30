Thousands of Verizon customers report service outages Monday morning

Over 100,000 Verizon wireless customers reported experiencing a service outage Monday morning, according to the tech outage aggregate tracker Downdetector.

Based on Downdetector's outage map, most of the service issues are being reported on the East Coast in cities like New York and Atlanta. There have also been reports of outages in Chicago, Denver, Omaha and Indianapolis.

Verizon users also voiced concerns about signal issues on social media starting around 11 a.m. ET. Several said troubleshooting methods like cutting phones on and off did not appear to help.

The wireless company said on X it was aware of an issue impacting customers and was working to solve it.

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024

In a statement provided to Scripps News, Verizon said, "Hi Taylor, starting 9 AM Eastern time this morning, some Verizon wireless customers are experiencing connectivity issues. Our engineering teams are working diligently on the issue. We will provide additional updates as they become available."

Verizon is already working to restore service in areas that were devastated by Hurricane Helene last week. Georgia and North Carolina are among the states that suffered the most damage.