Biden pledges full support of federal government for Helene recovery efforts

President Joe Biden revealed on Monday that hundreds of people remain unaccounted for following Hurricane Helene, which swept across the Southeast on Friday.

"We're keeping them all in our prayers and all the lives lost ... there's nothing like wondering is my husband, wife, son, daughter, mother, father alive," President Biden said.

The death toll from Helene has reportedly risen above 100.

Speaking from the White House, President Biden said that damage from the storm, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday, stretches across at least 10 states.

Georgia and North Carolina are among the states that suffered the most amount of damage. President Biden said he's been in contact with both of those state's governors and offered the full support of the federal government.

"I want them to know we're not leaving until the job is done," President Biden said.

The president added that he will be traveling to the impacted areas as soon as it's safe to do so and when it won't be a distraction to first responders.

The federal government has deployed more than 3,500 personnel to support relief efforts, President Biden said. He also noted that he's approved requests from governors in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama and Florida for an emergency declaration, which frees up funds to assist in the recovery efforts.

In North Carolina alone, FEMA said it opened 29 shelters, which are housing more than 1,000 people.

"I'm here to tell every single survivor of these impacted areas that we will be there with you as long as it takes," President Biden said.

The president said he expects to have to ask Congress to approve supplemental funding to cover the disaster relief, but he doesn't have an estimate yet.