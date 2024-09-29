NFL owners pledge millions to help clean up cities after devastation from Helene

The owners of the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both pledged money to assist cities in their respective states clean up the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole made an initial $3 million commitment to relief efforts through their foundation. They said the funds would help with immediate and long-term humanitarian relief throughout the Carolinas.

The storm left parts of western North Carolina isolated over the weekend because of landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads. Officials said there have been hundreds of water rescues and an unknown number of deaths.

Florida's Big Bend is still dealing with power outages after Hurricane Helene battered the coast.

The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, has pledged $1 million to support nonprofit organizations in Florida aiding those most impacted by the devastating storm.