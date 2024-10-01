Still no service? Tips for reconnecting your phone after widespread Verizon outage

Verizon said its network was fully restored Monday night following a widespread service outage unrelated to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The outage left over 100,000 customers without wireless service in various cities from the East Coast to the Midwest.

"We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today," the company said on X before stating the network was fully restored around 8 p.m. ET.

Verizon did not say what caused the outage, but its engineers are still working to recover network services in areas that were devastated by Helene including western North Carolina.

If Verizon customers are still experiencing issues, there are steps that can be taken to troubleshoot.

Firstly, cutting your phone off and then cutting it back on a few minutes later could help it reconnect to the network.

iPhone and Android users can turn their device's "airplane mode" on in the settings app for a minute, then turn "airplane mode" back off to try to reconnect it. You can also do the same method for your device's "cellular data," by cutting it on and off.

If trouble connecting to the network persists, reach out to Verizon customer service.