Powerball jackpot climbs to $975 million after 43rd drawing without winner

Powerball’s streak without a jackpot winner reached 43 drawings Monday after no ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the game’s top prize.

Without a winner, the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will increase to an estimated $975 million.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 6, 37, 54, 55 and 64, with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

Two tickets matched all five white balls, winning at least $1 million each.

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Wednesday’s jackpot will be the eighth-largest in Powerball history.

There have been seven winning Powerball jackpot tickets sold this year. The largest previous jackpot this year was a $250.8 million prize won March 2.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball also offers prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The lottery also recently expanded to the United Kingdom.

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Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multistate lottery has typically produced six to nine jackpot winners each year. All 10 of the game’s largest jackpots have come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won Nov. 7, 2022.

If a player wins the jackpot, they can choose either 30 payments over 29 years or a lump-sum payment of $422.3 million before taxes.