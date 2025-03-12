Person of interest named in case of missing college student in the Dominican Republic

Authorities have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of a University of Pittsburgh college student who was reported missing nearly a week ago while on a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office from 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki’s hometown confirmed to multiple outlets that a man who had previously been questioned is now a person of interest.

That man is reportedly 24-year-old Joshua Riibe. He is not a suspect in Konanki’s disappearance and the incident is not being investigated as a criminal case.

Konanki was on a spring break vacation in the tourist destination of Punta Cana with a group of five female friends when she vanished. They had arrived to the island on March 3.

Officials said she was last seen just before dawn on the beach near the resort where the group was staying, the Riu República Hotel.

According to The Associated Press, Konanki, her friends and other resort guests headed outside during a power outage at the time.

At some point, while they were on the beach, Konanki could not be found and she was reported missing on March 6.

Authorities began combing the beach and searching the water for any sign of Konanki. Later, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the search.

Her parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi, immediately flew to Punta Cana from their home in Chantilly, Virginia upon learning about her disappearance.

They had urged investigators to widen the search for their daughter, stating her belongings, including a phone and wallet, were left with her friends — noting that it was unusual for her to leave her phone behind.

The Associated Press said that media reports of investigators finding Konanki’s clothes are false.