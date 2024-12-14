Mystery drones in Maryland and New Jersey draw more questions from lawmakers

An increasing number of lawmakers are raising the alarm over large drones spotted over New Jersey and other nearby states.

On Friday former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted video on X of what he says looked to be drones near his home.

Hogan said he captured the video in Davidsonville, Maryland, about 25 miles from Washington. He said he observed them in the sky for 45 minutes.

Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes.



"I do not know if this increasing activity over our skies is a threat to public safety or national security," Hogan wrote. "But the public is growing increasingly concerned and frustrated with the complete lack of transparency and the dismissive attitude of the federal government."

Meanwhile, some members of Congress from New Jersey are also frustrated with the lack of answers.

"These statements they're putting out bit by bit, when you have people so concerned about what's in the air, they have a responsibility to get out there and to fully brief people and to make sure that everyone knows what they know," said Rep. Josh Dottheimer (D-NJ).

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim also posted video of drones he said he captured while out with New Jersey state police Thursday night.

He said sometimes the drones had solid white lights, and other times they flashed green and red.

Several senators have asked for a briefing from the FBI, FAA and Homeland Security.

And on Friday, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that the government should shoot the drones down if they weren't able to explain to the public where they'd come from.

The Pentagon and the White House have downplayed the sightings. The Pentagon this week said the drones were not from foreign entities nor military-related, and the White House said people were likely mistaking planes for drones.