As the military changes policy, the Army will no longer accept transgender service members

The U.S. Army says transgender individuals may no longer join the service.

In a social media message Friday, the U.S. Army said it would stop accepting transgender service members and would "stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members."

The new policy would apply to "individuals with a history of gender dysphoria" who planned to join the service.

The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members.



Stay tuned for more details. — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 14, 2025

While other branches have not yet made similar posts announcing the change, it is expected across the military. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January directing the Department of Defense to set new policy, which holds that a "divergent" gender identity "cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

"Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life," the order reads. "A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member."

RELATED STORY | New memo from Education Department calls for revocation of transgender athletic records

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth filed a memo last week directing all military commands to align with that executive order.

"Efforts to split our troops along lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated," the memo read.

The memo directs the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness to prepare guidance that will apply to currently serving transgender members of the military.