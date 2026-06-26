US strikes Iranian targets after drone attack on a commercial vessel

The U.S. military struck targets in Iran Friday in response to an Iranian drone attack on a commercial vessel, U.S. Central Command said.

CENTCOM says U.S. aircraft targeted Iranian radar and munitions storage sites, striking locations where missiles and drones had been stockpiled.

The action was a response to an incident Thursday, in which Iranian one-way drones struck a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Singapore in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," CENTCOM said in its statement.

The incident on Thursday prompted the International Maritime Organization to pause a planned evacuation for ships in the waterway.

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement, calling the attack on shipping "foolish."

This is a developing story and will be updated.