Trump accuses Iran of violating ceasefire with drone attacks in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump is accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement after he said the country launched four attack drones at ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said three of the drones were shot down, while a fourth struck a cargo ship.

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“One of the drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive cargo-carrying ship. Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way,” Trump said.

The incident prompted the International Maritime Organization to pause a planned evacuation for ships in the waterway.

However, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said Friday that four vessels were able to pass through the northern corridor, which is backed by Iran. Another 11 vessels passed through the southern corridor, where the U.S. and Oman continue to provide assistance.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed under arrangements that are not coordinated with Iran.

“Any credible framework must be based on coordination with Iran and the provisions of paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” Gharibabadi said. “Otherwise, the outcome will be the suspension of the designated parallel route.”

