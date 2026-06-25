US draws line against Iran-backed tolls in Strait of Hormuz

The fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is once again showing signs of strain.

The U.K. is reporting that a cargo ship was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. Lebanon’s Health Ministry also reported 19 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the last 24 hours.

The latest incidents come as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with key allies in the Middle East.

Rubio called his meetings with Gulf countries “really good,” saying the U.S. and its allies agreed on a way to keep Gulf nations informed about talks surrounding the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

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He also said the countries were clear that there is no support for tolls or fees in the Strait of Hormuz, an idea Iran has pushed throughout the conflict.

“That’s an international waterway,” Rubio said. “There isn’t a nation on Earth that supports having to pay money to go through the straits.”

That position was reflected in a joint statement from the United States and Gulf Cooperation Council members, which emphasized free and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and rejected any tolls or fees. The statement also stressed the need to address Iranian threats, including its ballistic missile program, drones and support for proxy groups — issues expected to be discussed moving forward.

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However, as talks are expected to continue, Iran has continued to use threatening language about the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials also rejected the idea that the United States would control the use of any unfrozen Iranian assets to purchase goods from American farmers.

“America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we’re harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It’s organic, abundant and homegrown. But apparently the U.S. only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talk,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

A U.S. official said no frozen Iranian funds have left the account set up for the assets, and none will be released unless Iran meets the requirements outlined in the memorandum of understanding. The official said any released money would require U.S. approval and would be used to buy American agricultural products to feed the Iranian people.