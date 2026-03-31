Trump tells allies: 'Get your own oil' as Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz

With crude prices surging, jet fuel more expensive and gasoline costs at their highest levels in almost four years, the Trump administration is urging other nations to “get your own oil.”

Although the United States has claimed it has diminished Iran’s firepower during the now month-long war, Iran’s lockdown of the Strait of Hormuz remains a source of frustration for the U.S. and its allies.

In a news conference Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth echoed earlier comments that U.S. allies should do more to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has choked off the strait and prevented tankers carrying one-fifth of the global supply of oil from passing through.

“There are countries around the world who ought be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well. It's not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well,” he said, referring to the British Navy.

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The pain felt by U.S. consumers is not unique. Gas prices have surged across the world. With the exception of Israel, the U.S. has not received assistance from allies in the battle against Iran. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that nearly a month into the war, it is time for allies to get off the sidelines.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump said Tuesday in a Truth Social post. “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters Monday, “This is not our war, we’re not going to get drawn into it.” He added, “We are looking to see what we can do in the Strait of Hormuz, but we’re not going to get dragged into this war.”

That sentiment is common among other U.S. allies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is building up its presence in the region, raising the possibility that ground troops could be used in the strait.

Hegseth on Tuesday said he didn’t want to get into details of U.S. plans about a potential ground invasion; however said putting troops in the region keeps options open for the Pentagon.

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“The president's been clear to Iran: open it for business, or we have options, and we certainly do,” Hegseth said.