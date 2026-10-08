Trump rules out attacking Iran before November's midterm elections

President Donald Trump ruled out attacking Iran before November's midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday, Trump said the U.S. is having "productive discussions" with Iran.

"Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily," Trump said, adding that the blockade would remain in place.

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The president did not rule out attacking Iran after the Nov. 3 elections.

The war with Iran has become a major issue on the campaign trail as Americans continue to face high gas prices because of the conflict.

While Trump insists millions of barrels of oil are moving through the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices remain elevated.

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According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline stood at $4.36 Thursday, compared with $3.11 at the same time last year.

Diesel prices have fallen from their all-time high of more than $6.50 a gallon but remain elevated. As of Thursday, the national average stood at $6.28 a gallon.

The war in Iran has gone on for more than seven months. Trump initially said the conflict would only last for several weeks.