State Department urges ‘worldwide caution’ as Iran conflict continues

The State Department is urging Americans, particularly those traveling in the Middle East, to exercise extreme caution as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran continues.

"Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the State Department said in a “worldwide caution” security alert.

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A Level 3 “reconsider travel” advisory is currently in place for several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as the war in Iran approaches the one-month mark.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Monday announced a five-day pause on airstrikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing what he described as “very good and productive conversations” about ending the conflict.

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However, Iranian officials say there has been no direct contact between the two countries. A spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said messages have been relayed through intermediary nations and claimed the United States initiated talks to end the war.

Iran has also accused Trump of making statements intended to “manipulate the financial and oil markets.”

Since the war began, 13 U.S. service members have been killed and hundreds more have been injured. More than 1,300 people have died in Iran, while more than 1,000 have been killed in Lebanon and at least 15 in Israel.