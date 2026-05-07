Several states monitoring former cruise ship passengers for hantavirus

At least five state health departments in the U.S. are monitoring a small group of Americans who returned to the country after disembarking from a cruise ship that is experiencing a deadly hantavirus outbreak overseas.

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, a total of 30 people, including six American passengers, left the cruise late last month after the first leg of the trip and before anyone had confirmed the deadly outbreak.

The illness is believed to have killed three people and infected at least eight others who were on the ship. Laboratory testing has confirmed the Andes strain of the virus is present among those who have tested positive.

None of them is an American.

“We have no further symptomatic passengers or crew who are on board, which is a good sign,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist. “But of course, there is a long incubation period of the Andes virus.”

Van Kerkhove said the uncommon virus can have an incubation period of up to six weeks.

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Health authorities in California, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona, and Texas say they are monitoring the situation.

“We are coordinating with local health officials, as needed, to monitor returning travelers. There is no information that the California residents are ill or infected,” said Brian Micek, a spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health.

In Georgia, health officials are monitoring two people.

“The individuals are currently in good health and show no signs of infection. They are following current recommendations from CDC,” said Nancy Nydam Shirek, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In Arizona, health officials confirmed one resident was a passenger on the ship. “This individual is not symptomatic and is being monitored by public health,” said JP Martin, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services.

In Texas, authorities say two passengers who left the ship do not have symptoms and “have agreed to monitor themselves for symptoms with daily temperature checks and contact public health officials at any sign of a possible illness.”

Virginia health department spokesperson Maria Reppas said one traveler who disembarked the ship is in good health, adding that “a small number of potentially exposed Virginians might be identified in the days ahead,” reinforcing that authorities “believe the risk to the general public to be low.” The exact total number of people connected to the ship being monitored for symptoms in the U.S. is unclear.

There are 17 Americans currently on board the ship as it continues to head to its destination at the Canary Islands, where passengers will disembark and follow a step-by-step public health protocol aimed at preventing any further spread of the disease.

“Oceanwide Expeditions remains in close and continual discussion with relevant authorities regarding our exact point of arrival, quarantine and screening procedures for all guests, and a precise timeline,” the company said in a written statement.

World Health Organization officials said passengers have been encouraged to remain in their cabins and wear masks if they must exit their rooms. Food and water are being provided to them as the ship is also being disinfected.

The Andes hantavirus strain has been shown to spread among humans, but health officials say the risk to the general public is low and that the spread of the infection typically occurs when people are in very close contact with each other.

The United States withdrew from the World Health Organization earlier this year, but health leaders from the WHO indicated the technical support from the United States has been an “asset to the world” and is currently benefiting the public health response overseas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, said “the administration is closely monitoring the situation with U.S. travelers onboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship with confirmed hantavirus. Our top priority remains the health and safety of all U.S. passengers. The Department of State is leading a coordinated, whole-of-government response including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities.”