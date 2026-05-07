Officials rushing to trace passengers who left cruise ship before virus detected

Oceanwide Expeditions said Thursday that 29 passengers disembarked a cruise ship where hantavirus was later discovered, prompting global health officials to conduct contact tracing.

The cruise operator said that in addition to the 29 passengers who left the vessel on April 24 in St. Helena, one person had died. Hantavirus was not confirmed on the ship until after those passengers disembarked.

Six of the 30 are U.S. citizens.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization said that a man became ill with the virus on April 6 and died five days later. Hantavirus was not suspected as the man's symptoms were consistent with other respiratory viruses.

The man's wife was among those who disembarked in St. Helena. She then took a flight to Johannesburg on April 25, where she died one day later, Tedros said.

A third person died on board the ship on April 28.

The World Health Organization stated Thursday that there are eight ongoing cases of the virus, with five being confirmed and three being suspected. The virus has an incubation period of up to six weeks, meaning new cases remain possible.

While the virus is generally spread through contact with animals, these cases appear to originate from the Andes strain, which is known to allow human-to-human transmission. Health officials say the virus generally spreads through close, prolonged contact with other people. The strain of the virus is not known for causing spread among those who have brief contact with each other, officials say.

The m/v Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1 with 130 passengers. During the voyage, three people died and several others became ill from hantavirus. Those with confirmed infections were airlifted from the ship.

Officials said Thursday that remaining passengers have not shown signs of illness. The ship is expected to dock in the Canary Islands this weekend. It is unclear when those still on board will be allowed to disembark.

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The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has confirmed several Americans on the ship have tested positive for hantavirus. The CDC said the risk to the general public in the United States is “extremely low.”

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of all U.S. passengers,” the CDC said in a statement. “The Department of State is leading a coordinated, whole-of-government response including direct contact with passengers, diplomatic coordination, and engagement with domestic and international health authorities. As the world’s leader in global health security, the U.S. government is using our premier health experts to guide our response to this evolving situation. We are working closely with our international partners to provide technical assistance and guidance to mitigate risk.”

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Scripps News medical contributor Dr. Omer Awan said about 20 to 40 cases occur annually in the United States and that, except for a rare strain, human-to-human transmission is unusual.

“Usually, people get this virus when they have direct contact with the saliva, urine or feces of rodents,” he said.

For the handful of U.S. cases reported each year, Awan stressed the importance of immediate medical attention.

“It can be very mild to very severe,” he said. “Patients usually have flu-like illness — fevers, chills, muscle aches, body cramps — and sometimes abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting. But after a week or so, some develop lung symptoms, which can include coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. Very rarely, fluid can build up in the lungs, and that’s when it can become deadly. Nearly one in three patients who develop lung symptoms will end up dying.”