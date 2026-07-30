New poll shows two-thirds of Americans say war with Iran has not been worthwhile

Only 33% of U.S. adults say the conflict in Iran is worthwhile, while President Donald Trump's handling of the war sits at 33% in the same survey.

A new AP-NORC poll shows about two-thirds of U.S. adults say the war with Iran has not been worthwhile, as Americans grow increasingly frustrated with the conflict.

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Trump's approval rating sits at 33% in the same poll — slightly below where it stood at this point in his first term.

About 23% of Americans say they want the U.S. to continue military action in Iran.

The poll found that 40% believe it is important the U.S. should prevent Iran from threatening Israel.

The poll was taken just days after four American troops were killed while stationed in the region.

That approval rating mirrors what President Joe Biden experienced at peak inflation during his administration, a period that carried significant political consequences for Biden.

Trump is hoping to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress, with the U.S. Senate considered the most likely scenario for Republicans to retain. The new numbers present a challenge for that effort.

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For vulnerable Republicans in key districts, the poll numbers signal potential political risk heading into the next election cycle.