Trump’s approval dips to 37%, breaking a historic trend

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at its lowest point of his second term.

According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, his job approval stands at 37%. That is the lowest number recorded in any survey conducted by the two organizations.

Voters question his decision to attack Iran and express concern over rising prices.

RELATED STORY | Sen. Cassidy knocked out of Louisiana GOP primary; Trump-backed Letlow, Fleming make runoff

The poll found that just 30% of Americans believe the war in Iran was a good decision, compared to 64% who disagree.

Among those polled, 49% say the economy is "poor," while just 4% say it's excellent, and 18 say it's "good."

The polling also showed that in an issue such as immigration, which he has typically polled well in, only 41% approve of how he's tackling it.

The four-point drop in overall approval since January is historic, the Times reported, noting that no president has had an approval rating below 38% for more than a few days in the past 17 years.

RELATED STORY | One year in, Trump's approval rating shows little movement despite major events