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Trump’s approval dips to 37%, breaking a historic trend

According to NYT/Siena poll, voters cite Iran war, economic woes for Trump's historic low in his second term.
Trump’s approval sinks to 37%, NYT/Siena poll shows. Voters cite Iran war, economic woes; historic low in second term.
Trump’s approval dips to 37%, breaking a historic trend
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President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at its lowest point of his second term.

According to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, his job approval stands at 37%. That is the lowest number recorded in any survey conducted by the two organizations.

Voters question his decision to attack Iran and express concern over rising prices.

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The poll found that just 30% of Americans believe the war in Iran was a good decision, compared to 64% who disagree.

Among those polled, 49% say the economy is "poor," while just 4% say it's excellent, and 18 say it's "good."

The polling also showed that in an issue such as immigration, which he has typically polled well in, only 41% approve of how he's tackling it.

The four-point drop in overall approval since January is historic, the Times reported, noting that no president has had an approval rating below 38% for more than a few days in the past 17 years.

RELATED STORY | One year in, Trump's approval rating shows little movement despite major events

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