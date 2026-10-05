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Interactive: Is your housing cost squeezing everything else in your budget?

One-third said they spent less on food, while 32% said they dipped into savings or emergency funds. Another 13% said they delayed or avoided medical care because of housing costs. (Scripps News)
Habitat for Humanity looks at cost of housing
Construction workers work outside of residential building site in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
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A new Habitat for Humanity International report draws on surveys of 30,000 people across 22 countries to reveal how deeply housing costs are straining household finances. Three-quarters of respondents cut at least one expense in the past year to keep up with housing, including one-third who spent less on food and 13% who delayed or skipped medical care.

The financial pressure is reshaping life decisions as well. More than half said housing costs make starting a family harder to consider, and 48% said a single unexpected expense could put their home at risk. Yet 89% acknowledged that stable housing is vital to mental health.

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