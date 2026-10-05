Interactive: Is your housing cost squeezing everything else in your budget?

A new Habitat for Humanity International report draws on surveys of 30,000 people across 22 countries to reveal how deeply housing costs are straining household finances. Three-quarters of respondents cut at least one expense in the past year to keep up with housing, including one-third who spent less on food and 13% who delayed or skipped medical care.

The financial pressure is reshaping life decisions as well. More than half said housing costs make starting a family harder to consider, and 48% said a single unexpected expense could put their home at risk. Yet 89% acknowledged that stable housing is vital to mental health.