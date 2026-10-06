Friends, family and even strangers: Who Americans would buy a home with

A survey by Neighbors Bank found that 71% of Americans would consider buying a home with someone other than a spouse.

Co-ownership was most popular among family members. The survey found that 44% of respondents would buy a home with a parent, while the same percentage said they would consider purchasing a home with a sibling.

Respondents also said they would consider buying a home with friends or an unmarried romantic partner.

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About 1 in 10 respondents said they would consider buying a home with a stranger, such as someone they met through an app.

More than half of respondents said splitting a mortgage payment would make homeownership more affordable. Others said co-ownership could help them afford a larger home or improve their chances of qualifying for a loan.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends creating clear co-ownership agreements and documenting how a property would be divided if it is sold or if the arrangement does not work out.

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The survey also found that 94% of respondents said they would want a written agreement in place before entering into a co-ownership arrangement.

