Environmentalists call for investigation after birds found dead near reflecting pool

A national environmental advocacy group is calling for an investigation into the deaths of birds at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Center for Biological Diversity said it is aware of three birds, including a duckling, that have died in and around the pool, which recently underwent a $15 million renovation.

The project, touted by President Donald Trump, included applying a blue coating to the pool's bottom. After the pool was refilled, algae developed and turned the water green. Officials then began using hydrogen peroxide to combat the algae.

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"While a definitive investigation is necessary, it is quite probable that dumping of hydrogen peroxide, peeling paint that was used as part of an effort to make the pool look more blue, or algal blooms that followed the restoration effort contributed to the deaths," the Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement.

The group said the Migratory Bird Treaty Act is meant to protect the birds and that the National Park Service is responsible for enforcing the law.

"No individual, corporation or government official should be above the nation's wildlife-protection laws," the Center for Biological Diversity said.

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The federal government has not publicly responded to the request for an investigation.

Trump, however, said the pool will be drained so repairs can be made, but he blamed vandals for the problems.

"Somebody went in with a knife and cut it. They cut it up good," Trump said.