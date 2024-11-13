Consumer Reports 'applauds' Kraft Heinz for removing Lunchables from school lunch program

Consumer Reports said it "applauds" Kraft Heinz for removing Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program and is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to adopt stricter standards for school lunches.

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports petitioned the USDA to remove Lunchables from the list of allowable school lunches after testing products for levels of lead, sodium and other chemicals.

Kraft Heinz began making two varieties of Lunchables that meet federal school lunch requirements for K-8 students in 2023. Turkey and cheese Lunchables, as well as the extra cheesy pizza variety, were available to schools. These varieties differ from the ones available in stores, Kraft Heinz said at the time.

“Last year, we brought two (National School Lunch Program) compliant Lunchables options to schools that had increased protein," Lunchables said in a statement. "While many school administrators were excited to have these options, the demand did not meet our targets. This happens occasionally across our broad portfolio, especially as we explore new sales channels. Lunchables products are not available in schools this year and we hope to revisit at a future date. The NSLP compliant Lunchables sales last school year were far less than 1% of overall Lunchables sales, so business impact is negligible.”

Consumer Reports said that consumption of lead and high levels of sodium in food could cause significant health problems.

“Lunchables and other lunch kits with concerning levels of sodium and harmful chemicals have no place on the school lunch menu,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports. “We’re pleased that Heinz Kraft has pulled Lunchables from the school lunch program after lower than expected demand from school districts across the country. The USDA should maintain stricter eligibility standards for the school lunch programs so that the millions of kids that depend on it get the healthier options they deserve.”

Kraft Heinz had defended the products, saying that Consumer Reports' petition was "misleading" and that its products tested "well below the acceptable limits."

"By offering Lunchables in schools, we’re able to help meet schools’ needs by giving them affordable, convenient solutions that provide students with quality nutrition at lunchtime," the company said. "We’ve received feedback that products like Lunchables are more trusted by school administrators due to our strict food safety and quality guarantee. We see our work with schools as a solution to valid struggles schools may face."

