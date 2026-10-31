Deer crashes through North Carolina laundromat window, startling customers

A North Carolina laundromat captured security camera footage of a deer sprinting through its parking lot and crashing through a window, giving customers a scare.

The Wishy Wishy Laundry in Winston-Salem said a deer crashed through its laundromat earlier this week. Before smashing through the window, the deer was seen colliding with a woman in the parking lot.

The animal then ran through the laundromat as customers scrambled for cover before exiting through the same window it had broken.

"It was nonsense, and it was just a miracle that no one got hurt. We're very thankful for that," laundromat owner Corey Pendergrass told WXII.

The laundromat took the incident in stride and even launched a Facebook contest to name the deer.

"The chances of something like this happening are one in a million. You don't expect it, but we're thankful we can keep doing business and keep working," Pendergrass told WXII.

