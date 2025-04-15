'You and your family are going to die': Man arrested for threatening to kill Tulsi Gabbard, DOJ says

The Justice Department says a man has been arrested and charged after threatening to kill Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family.

According to authorities, Aliakbar Mohammad Amin of Lilburn, Georgia, allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages to Gabbard and her husband, including:



“You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary.”

“Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time.

“The home you two own . . . is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing.”

“Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn.”

The Justice Department said federal agents also found similar threats made on social media accounts linked to Amin, including images "depicting a firearm pointed" at Gabbard, and another with a firearm aimed at a photo of her and her husband.

Authorities said a firearm was later recovered while executing a search warrant at Amin's residence. He was then ultimately arrested and ordered by a judge to remain in custody pending trial.

“The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison.”