Son of man accused in Trump assassination attempt arrested on child porn charges

The son of the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump has been arrested for child pornography.

A criminal complaint by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Carolina said Oran Alexander Routh faces two federal charges: receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

His father, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested last Sunday after allegedly pointing a high-powered rifle through a fence near where Trump was playing golf at his club in Florida.

RELATED STORY | Prosecutors say suspect left note about Trump: 'This was an assassination attempt'

The criminal complaint states investigators obtained warrants to search Routh’s residence and sift through devices this past weekend.

Officials said investigators found “hundreds of child pornography files” when they searched an SD card found in Routh’s home. These included videos showing an adult male engaging in various sexual acts with a female minor about 8 to10 years of age, the criminal complaint said.

On a smartphone, investigators also said they found evidence of child pornography, which they say included sex acts and nude footage of minors as young as possibly 6 years old.

Routh is expected to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday, according to ABC News.

Separately, his father Ryan Routh was charged last week in the Trump plot with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and five years for the second.

RELATED STORY | 'We heard shots:' Trump shares details about apparent assassination attempt