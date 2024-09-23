Prosecutors say suspect left note about Trump: 'This was an assassination attempt'

The man charged in connection to a plot against Donald Trump admitted in a letter that he was attempting to assassinate the former president, according

to court documents.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after allegedly pointing a high-powered rifle through a fence near where Trump was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15.

The handwritten letter prosecutors said was turned over by a civilian witness is addressed to the "world."

It states, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

Department of Justice Handwritten letter by Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh apparently blamed Trump for tensions in the Middle East.

“[Trump] ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled,” the letter says.

The civilian witness notified authorities on Sept. 18 of a box dropped off by the suspect at his residence several months prior. He reportedly felt compelled to open it after the events that unfolded at Trump’s golf course.

In addition to that letter, the box contained several other letters, ammunition, a metal pipe, various building materials, tools, and four phones, according to the Department of Justice.

Routh is currently charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison for the first charge and five years for the second.

Investigators are still determining a timeline of the events and how Routh got within several hundred yards of the former president.

