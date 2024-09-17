Trump meets deputies who stopped suspect in apparent assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump thanked the law enforcement officers who initiated a traffic stop and took the man accused of an apparent assassination attempt into custody.

The Martin County sheriff and several deputies met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.

President @realDonaldTrump meets with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who activated the traffic stop on I-95 and took Ryan Routh into custody pic.twitter.com/XEZRR9anBQ — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 17, 2024

"Great job, thank you very much," Trump told the group. "I'm still here."

Scripps News West Palm Beach reporter Meghan McRoberts said the deputies gifted Trump the handcuffs used on suspect Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh was taken into custody on Sunday after the deputies pulled him over on I-95. The Secret Service said he had fled a treeline area outside of Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach after an agent fired in his direction.

The agent apparently had seen the rifle Routh was allegedly armed with pointing through a fence near where Trump was playing golf.

The Secret Service said Routh never fired his weapon and did not have a line of sight of the former president.

It's still unclear when and how Routh obtained a firearm. The FBI, however, said it has no information indicating that Routh was working with anyone else.