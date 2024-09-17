'We heard shots:' Trump shares details about apparent assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump spoke Monday about what law enforcement described as an apparent assassination attempt against him on Sunday.

Trump described golfing with friends at his club in Florida on Sunday.

"All of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air," Trump said. "Probably four or five. And it sounded like bullets, but what do I know about that?"

"A secret service agent had seen the barrel of an AK-47," Trump said. "He started shooting at the barrel and started shooting in the bushes."

"He started shooting, ran toward the target. Those were the shots we heard," Trump said.

Trump said he and his companions immediately left the golf course and described how authorities tracked down and pulled over the suspect's vehicle.

Trump said he spoke with President Joe Biden earlier on Monday.

“He was very nice, that he called up to make sure that I was OK,” Trump said, adding that Biden asked Trump if he thought “we need more people on my detail.”

Trump's comments on Monday came during a conference call on X where he appeared to discuss the launch of World Liberty Financial, a new cryptocurrency initiative run by his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

A source familiar with the matter told Scripps News on Sunday that Secret Service agents engaged with a suspect armed with a "long gun" outside the grounds of Trump International Golf Club.

According to the Associated Press, authorities have identified the person taken into custody as Ryan Wesley Routh.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Routh got into an SUV and fled before he was located nearby and taken into custody. The sheriff added that an AK-47-style rifle with a scope was recovered near the golf club.

Routh did not fire a shot and did not have a line of sight of the president, the Secret Service said on Monday.

Investigators are still determining a timeline of the events and how Routh got within several hundred yards of the former president. A criminal complaint states that cellphone records show his phone was in the area 12 hours before a Secret Service agent spotted him.

