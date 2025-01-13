Watch Now
3 humvees, military equipment stolen from Army Reserve Center in California

According to the Tustin Police Department, two of the Humvees were already recovered but they are still looking for the third, which is armored.
Military humvees stolen in California.
Tustin Police Department
Examples of vehicles that were stolen from the Army Reserve Center in Tustin, California.
Military humvees stolen in California.
Three military Humvees and a bunch of other military equipment were stolen from a Southern California Army Reserve Center last week, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, two of the Humvees were already recovered but they are still looking for the third, which is armored, as well as all of the stolen equipment.

The military vehicles and equipment were taken between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. local time on Jan. 8. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found multiple storage lockers with the locks forcibly removed.

“An attempt was made to cut a lock to uniform storage, however was unsuccessful,” stated the department. “A lock was cut to gain access to a military vehicle parking lot where three Humvees were stolen.”

The following items were stolen from the warehouse:

  • 3 Humvees (2 soft, 1 armored)
  • 8 machine gun vehicle mounts
  • 7 free-standing machine gun tripods
  • Medical equipment
  • 40 pairs of binoculars
  • 18 bayonets

One of the missing Humvees was recovered in Santa Ana and the second was found in Orange, police said.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

