Best apps to manage your money as the holiday shopping season ramps up

Americans are expected to spend record amounts on holiday gifts this year.

According to The Conference Board, an average of $677 will be spent on gifts. But there are some smartphone apps that can actually help folks budget and save money during this holiday shopping season.

"I know a lot of people are pretty financially illiterate, especially at my age," said 18-year-old Ethan, who is working to learn more about personal finance so that things like holiday shopping are done in a more responsible fashion. "A lot of people that I know that I'm friends with and are slightly older than me that don't have anywhere near the grasp that they should have for their age."

Fortunately for Ethan, he lives in a day and age where there's an app for that. Trae Bodge is a smartshopping expert and she says the first step is to identify your goals.

"There are multiple apps out there, there are many good ones," she told Scripps News. "You definitely want to look around and see which one appeals to you."

If you want to better track your finances, it's worth considering downloading an app like Empower or You Need A Budget (YNAB). These can link directly to your bank accounts and automatically log spending by category and total.

If you want to focus on investments, perhaps consider using apps like Vanguard or Fidelity. Or if you're looking to find the best ways to save money during the busy holiday shopping season, look to websites like Flip that allow you to cross-reference store prices for items you want.

There's even an app to help you save money on food called Loveyourleftovers.com, which will give you ideas on how to turn leftovers into new meals.

In a shopping season where Americans are poised to spend more than ever before on gifts, it's worth taking a look at all of the resources available that could help you a few bucks.