Congress pushes 'Protect College Sports Act' to regulate pay-to-play era of college athletics

The Senate has cleared a major procedural hurdle on the bipartisan "Protect College Sports Act," a measure supporters say would create guardrails for the new era of pay-to-play college athletics.

The legislation comes as fans, athletes, and institutions have grown increasingly frustrated that college sports conversations have shifted away from players, and games to money, lawsuits, and the transfer portal.

The bill would establish compensation rules for name, image, and likeness payments to players, set athlete eligibility at 5 years with generally one transfer allowed, and create protections for scholarships, women's, and Olympic sports programs.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), a co-sponsor of the bill, asked his colleagues, "Do we want college sports to have clear, national, enforceable rules, or do we want another decade of lawsuits, conflicting state laws, bidding wars, roster chaos and uncertainty?"

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The measure would also provide the NCAA with immunity from federal antitrust lawsuits when enforcing its rules. Something critics argue would limit athletes' bargaining power and earning potential.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says, "It basically sets up two different systems, two sets of rules, one for the adults that run and profit from the billion dollar college sports industry, and a different system, a different set of rules for the student athletes."

Most opponents of the bill agree changes are needed but say the current measure falls short of the goal line.

If the bill passes the Senate and House, President Trump has indicated he will sign it.