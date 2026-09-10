Set to make history: Christian Basnight on this year's US Open semifinal

If you haven't been watching the U.S. Open, now a would be a good time to tune in.

It's a historic race on both the men's and women's side, set to feature two African-American athletes in the men's singles semifinal: Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

Scripps News spoke with online sports journalist Christian Basnight about the state of the bracket and what it means for the U.S. Open and for the history of tennis as a sport.

"There's a lot of historic implications with this semifinal between Ben and Frances. Of course they're trying to become the first American since Andy Roddick — male American — to win a Slam since the 2003 U.S. Open, and of course, trying to become the first African-American slam champion since Arthur Ashe in 1968," Basnight said.

"History will be made in this match regardless of the outcome. It's the first semifinal between two Black American men, and also the winner of the match will be the first African-American man to reach the U.S. Open final in 54 years. Also the first Black Slam finalist, African-American Slam finalist, in 30 years since Mal Washington."

MORE U.S. OPEN NEWS | Shelton stuns Alcaraz in 3:33 a.m. U.S. Open epic, latest finish in tournament history

"I really can speak to the importance of this as a Black African-American man who grew up playing tennis," Basnight said. "It was obviously still a predominantly White sport growing up. There weren't that many Black men on the Tour, so representation is important. I think these two, Ben and Frances, will do a lot to inspire other young Black men — and women, also — to take up a racquet and participate in this wonderful sport."

Watch the full interview with Basnight in the video above.

RELATED STORY | How to turn sports travel into a full vacation getaway