Fight between LSU and the SEC might be over as LSU sets roster for the season

The fight between LSU and the Southeastern Conference might be over for now. This comes after the LSU football team filled out its roster for the season.

This ends any possibility of adding players who played for the NFL or went to NFL training camps this summer.

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Just days ago, the SEC was considering a proposal that would remove LSU from the conference after the university’s had attempted to add players to its roster who previously participated in NFL preseason camps.

The NCAA had previously announced that some players could remain eligible for a fifth year of competition, this came after Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris had signed NFL contracts.

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Once released from those contracts, they attempted to return to school.

While a Louisiana court ruled they would be eligible, the SEC attempting to block this in a federal court.

This is no longer the case, as the roster has been set.