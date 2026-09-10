How to turn sports travel into a full vacation getaway

The 107th NFL regular season officially begins today, the US Open is in full swing, and college football tailgating has already kicked off. Sporting events are increasingly becoming the centerpiece for travelers’ next vacations.

“Sports tourism is becoming a major travel trend," says travel expert Tomeka Jones. According to Expedia, 57% of travelers are likely to attend a local sporting event while traveling, jumping to 68% among Gen Z and Millennials.

Travelers are building entire getaways around sporting events adding local restaurants, cultural attractions, and popular attractions to their itineraries.

Turn the U.S. Open Into a New York Getaway

For tennis fans heading to the U.S. Open, Jones recommends taking advantage of everything New York City has to offer.

Jones recommends travelers take the 7 train to Mets-Willets Point and spend time exploring Queens beyond the tennis center. Nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park is home to the iconic Unisphere, while Queens' diverse food scene gives visitors an opportunity to sample cuisines from around the world.

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Experience College Football Traditions

College football offers another opportunity to turn sports into travel.

Rather than only following your favorite team, consider choosing a road game based on a college tradition you've always wanted to experience.

At the University of Tennessee, fans can experience the famous Vol Navy, where boats arrive along the Tennessee River for game day. Ole Miss is known for tailgating at The Grove, while Clemson fans can watch the team's famous run down the hill into the stadium.

"Look at your favorite team's schedule and choose a destination or tradition you haven't experienced before," Jones says.

Turn an NFL Game Into a City Getaway

NFL fans can use the same strategy.

Heading to a game in Seattle, for example, can become a full city getaway with visits to Pike Place Market, the original Starbucks and the Space Needle.

The NFL's increasingly international schedule is also expanding the possibilities for sports travel. The 2026 season includes a record nine international games across seven countries.

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Other sports and travel tips

Jones recommends securing the sporting event first and planning the rest of the vacation around it.

Compare airfare and other transportation options, then consider whether a hotel or vacation rental makes the most sense based on the size of your group.

Most importantly, don't forget to budget for the experiences beyond the stadium.

"My biggest tip is to add a day or two," Jones says. "Give yourself time to enjoy the food, culture and attractions this allows you to experience more than just the game.”