These states top the list as America's best for tailgating, new survey finds

Louisiana and Alabama have earned bragging rights as America’s undisputed tailgating champs, according to new research.

In a survey of 5,000 state-by-state, self-described American tailgaters and homegaters, Louisianians (78%) and Alabamians (76%) topped the list of residents who believe they have the secret recipe for the perfect tailgate.

During a typical year, the average respondent attends two different tailgates, though that increases for those in Pennsylvania (3.4), Virginia (3.1) and Washington (3.1).

But Alabama, Texas (both 76%) and Wisconsin (74%) are home to the nation’s top “homegaters”— with residents claiming to have top-tier pre-game parties at their own homes or someone else’s, before settling in to watch the game at home.

The average respondent hits up three homegates per year, while those in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wyoming all average four.

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Modern homegates may soon replace traditional tailgates, with 39% saying they prefer them — significantly more than the 24% who still prefer the old-fashioned tailgate.

Comfort was revealed to be the No. 1 reason homegating is gaining popularity (62%), while others enjoy the flexibility of coming and going as they please when it’s hosted at someone’s home (42%). Some have more specific reasons, such as having more options to cook with (41%) or simply a wider variety of food options in general (40%).

Regardless of whether they’re in a parking lot or someone’s living room, the survey found that a pre-game event should have an average of 11 people in attendance, complete with six foods and six different drink options.

In fact, three in five of those polled (61%) would even go so far as to say the pre-game event is better than the actual game.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hormel Foods, the survey explored how tailgaters and homegaters stay energized and fueled throughout game day.

On average, fans say the ideal tailgate begins about two and a half hours before kickoff (2.4), with those in Arkansas, Ohio, and South Carolina preferring to get the party started even earlier, nearly three hours before the game (2.8 hours). Those hosting at home tend to begin festivities slightly earlier, around 2.6 hours before kickoff, while Ohioans start their homegates the earliest, averaging 3.5 hours before game time.

Once kickoff arrives, those polled expect to spend another three hours (2.9) watching the game, making game day a roughly six-hour event from start to finish.

More than two-thirds (68%) are also likely to keep the party going after the game ends, whether that means breaking out the cards or hitting up another location, extending the day even further.

On average, respondents need a pick-me-up about two times (2.4) during a typical homegate or tailgate, and they need to refuel another three times (2.5) during the actual game itself.

While ease of cooking (50%) and wide appeal (45%) ranked as the top two most important qualities in pre-game foods, those in New Jersey believe that the ability to keep them fueled throughout the entire day outranks everything else when it comes to what’s on their plate (42%).

“With so many Americans dedicating an entire day to tailgating and homegating events, it’s no surprise that they’re looking for ways to stay energized throughout the experience,” said Lisa Selk, senior vice president of Brand Fuel at Hormel Foods. “Just as game day and great food go hand-in-hand, protein and energy are a winning combination for fans looking to make the most of every play.”

Two in five (42%) have changed the way they eat at pre-game events over the years. For these respondents, that means looking for foods that provide both energy and satisfaction or knowing what foods their stomach can and can’t handle (both 39%).

But for those in Idaho (60%), Arizona (52%) and South Carolina (49%) making healthier choices was the No. 1 way their eating habits have evolved.

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Regardless of how their habits have changed, 64% of those polled are prioritizing getting enough protein to have the energy to attend events more today than they were three years ago.

“Not only are pre-game events evolving, but Americans’ eating habits are evolving alongside them,” said Selk. “While traditional game-day foods like hamburgers and hot dogs remain staples at both homegates and tailgates, the results show that fans are also expanding their game-day menus. Pizza (52%) and cracker, meat and cheese trays (47%) are rising in popularity among homegates, while chili cheese dip is gaining traction at both homegates (43%) and tailgates (40%), signaling a new era of game-day staples.”

WHICH STATES BELIEVE THEY HAVE THE BEST TAILGATERS?



Louisiana - 78%

Alabama - 76%

Texas - 74%

Wisconsin - 73%

Georgia - 71%

Maryland - 71%

Illinois - 70%

Nebraska - 69%

Ohio - 69%

Florida - 68%

WHICH STATES BELIEVE THEY HAVE THE BEST HOMEGATERS?

Alabama - 76%

Texas - 76%

Wisconsin - 74%

Maryland - 73%

Massachusetts - 73%

Georgia - 72%

Louisiana - 71%

Michigan - 70%

West Virginia - 70%

California - 68%

Oklahoma - 68%

MOST POPULAR TAILGATE FOODS

Hamburgers - 66%

Hot dogs - 63%

Chips (potato, pita, etc.) - 59%

Dips (guacamole, salsa, buffalo chicken dip, etc.) - 49%

Pulled pork BBQ - 48%

Pizza - 46%

Chilli cheese dip - 40%

Cracker, meat & cheese trays - 39%

MOST POPULAR HOMEGATE FOODS

Hamburgers - 59%

Chips (potato, pita, etc.) - 57%

Hotdogs - 55%

Dips (guacamole, salsa, buffalo chicken dip, etc.) - 52%

Pizza - 52%

Cracker, meat & cheese trays - 47%

Pulled pork BBQ - 47%

Fruit or veggie tray 45%

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 Americans (100 in each state) who tailgate and/or homegate who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Hormel Foods and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 15 and June 30, 2026.