Russia hits Poland-Ukraine border area amid wave of attacks targeting gas stations, Kyiv says

A Russian drone hit a gas station near Ukraine’s border with Poland, Ukrainian authorities said, the latest in a series of targeted attacks as both sides escalate their air war.

Attacks on gas stations have become so common one Ukrainian network has started installing mesh cages around its facilities in the capital, Kyiv, to reduce the impact zone during strikes.

The latest attack, in the small, northwest Ukrainian town of Yahodyn, happened just hundreds of meters from the border with Poland, a Polish official told Reuters and drew swift condemnation from Ukraine.

“Russia’s barbaric strikes at the Ukraine-Poland border crossing point in Yahodyn are not just a continuation of its attacks on our state borders. This is Putin’s terror ‘knocking’ directly on the doors of the EU and NATO,” Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.

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Debris from the attack set fire to the gas station building and several trucks parked nearby, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported.

The border crossing was briefly shut but was operating normally again by 10 a.m. local time Sunday.

Yadogin is one of several Ukrainian-Polish border crossings through which a significant amount of military and humanitarian aid is delivered to the country.

In another incident, Ukrainian Railways said that a Russian drone struck a passenger train’s locomotive Sunday morning in Volyn, two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the border with Poland.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a Russian attack had “deliberately burned a train locomotive and damaged a gas station in a drone strike.”

He said in the past week alone, Russia had fired more than 2,000 drones at Ukraine, many of them jet-powered models, which are faster and more difficult to intercept than regular drones.

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Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said it had struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Tatarstan republic overnight into Sunday.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said that it struck the TANECO refinery in the city of Nizhnekamsk, in an attack carried out alongside the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Tatarstan officials said two civilians were killed and others injured in a Ukrainian attack on Nizhnekamsk.

NATO countries, particularly Ukraine’s neighbors, are on high alert for military drones straying into their airspace.

On Sunday, Lithuania said that a perceived drone sighting in its airspace prompted authorities to close Vilnius airport and NATO to scramble at least one fighter jet.

The air alert was later lifted after the NATO jet identified the sighting as birds, Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre said. A similar alert in Poland last week also turned out to have been triggered by birds.

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