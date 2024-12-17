Lawmakers approve bill designating the bald eagle as national bird

The national symbol of America, the bald eagle, will be officially recognized soon. Bipartisan legislation designating the bald eagle as the national bird passed Congress and is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill passed the House on Monday without objection. It was approved by the Senate unanimously in July.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the bill's sponsors, posted the news on X surprising some that the designation didn’t already exist.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength. In Minnesota, we know a thing or two about eagles: we are home to one of the largest populations of bald eagles in the country as well as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha,” said Klobuchar. “With the passage of our legislation, the bald eagle will now officially be recognized as our nation's national bird.”

The bald eagle has been an important symbol in the United States, first appearing on the Great Seal in 1782. Once on the brink of extinction, the raptor made a remarkable comeback in recent years, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The service said that in 2020, the bald eagle population climbed to an estimated 316,700, including 71,400 nesting pairs. The population of bald eagles quadrupled from 2010 through 2020.

The bald eagle will officially join the great seal and the U.S. flag as one of America’s national symbols.

