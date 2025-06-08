Four hospitalized after skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee

Authorities said a plane crashed Sunday in Tullahoma, Tennessee — about 75 miles southeast of Nashville.

There were 20 people on the plane. Four individuals were taken to the hospital, three of them were air lifted and the fourth one by ground transport, while the others injured were treated by first responders at the scene.

The aircraft is reported as DeHaviland DH-6 Twin Otter, a Tullahoma skydiving plane that crashed after clipping some trees near a regional airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Kendrick Wright with the Scripps News Group.