Giraffes could soon end up on endangered species list

Three subspecies of giraffe could soon be considered endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed granting endangered status to West African, Kordofan, and Nubian giraffes. According to the federal government, the population of these three subspecies has declined by approximately 77% since 1985, now totaling fewer than 6,000.

While the giraffes are native to Africa, the designation would still offer them protection under the Endangered Species Act.

“This action supports giraffe conservation while ensuring the United States does not contribute further to their decline," said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.

The Humane Society Legislative Fund, an organization that lobbies for animal protection laws, reported in 2021 that more than 40,000 giraffe products were imported into the U.S. between 2006 and 2015. Some of the imports included hunting trophies, skin pieces and other parts to create products like knives.

The federal government says that listing giraffes as an endangered species, as proposed, would require permits for imports into the U.S., helping to reduce illegal hunting and trade.

However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notes that the primary threat to giraffes is human population growth and habitat loss.

A final ruling on the proposal could be made as early as February 2025.